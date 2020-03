Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

There are already five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region, Head of Regional State Administration Vitaliy Turynok reported.

"A laboratory confirmed five cases of COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region. Four persons are in the regional infectious hospital, one patient from Melitopol is self-isolated. All are under supervision of the medical men," Turynok reported on Facebook on Wednesday.