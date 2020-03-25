Facts

09:42 25.03.2020

Shmyhal: We create 'think tank' to respond to economic challenges

1 min read
Shmyhal: We create 'think tank' to respond to economic challenges

Representatives of think tanks, Ukrainian business and the President's Office of Ukraine agreed to create an open platform for developing solutions that can influence economic challenges, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"Today I've held a TV link-up with representatives of analytical centers, Ukrainian business and the President's Office. We agreed that we would form an open strategic platform created on the basis of professionalism," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel in early hours of Wednesday.

The prime minister of Ukraine noted that the country must mobilize resources to respond to economic challenges.

In his opinion, the platform will be a think tank that will develop solutions to respond to emergency economic problems.

Tags: #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:34 24.03.2020
Ukrainian PM sees no immediate need to declare state of emergency in country over coronavirus

Ukrainian PM sees no immediate need to declare state of emergency in country over coronavirus

09:34 24.03.2020
Ukraine will continue fulfilling its obligations to creditors in full

Ukraine will continue fulfilling its obligations to creditors in full

10:00 23.03.2020
Shmyhal: We face big competition between countries for protective means, medical equipment, and even for doctors

Shmyhal: We face big competition between countries for protective means, medical equipment, and even for doctors

09:25 23.03.2020
Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

15:00 21.03.2020
Chinese doctors to share experience of countering COVID-19 with Ukrainian colleagues during TV linkup next week

Chinese doctors to share experience of countering COVID-19 with Ukrainian colleagues during TV linkup next week

12:20 21.03.2020
Govt may introduce emergency regime in other Ukrainian regions on Sat – Shmyhal

Govt may introduce emergency regime in other Ukrainian regions on Sat – Shmyhal

10:40 17.03.2020
Infection wards in Ukrainian hospitals equipped with 12,000 beds for possible COVID-19 patients – PM Shmyhal

Infection wards in Ukrainian hospitals equipped with 12,000 beds for possible COVID-19 patients – PM Shmyhal

17:20 11.03.2020
Ukraine to cut number of operating border checkpoints from 219 to 49 from March 12

Ukraine to cut number of operating border checkpoints from 219 to 49 from March 12

17:17 11.03.2020
Ukraine de facto suspends flight connection with Italy – PM

Ukraine de facto suspends flight connection with Italy – PM

09:51 11.03.2020
Govt ready to continue cooperation with IMF – Ukrainian PM's phone call with IMF mission

Govt ready to continue cooperation with IMF – Ukrainian PM's phone call with IMF mission

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Number of COVID-19 infected persons in Kyiv is 34 – Klitschko

Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

Former deputy FM Kozhara detained on murder suspicion - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

Nationwide state of emergency declared in Ukraine until April 24 – PM

LATEST

Derkach claims that his visa to the USA was revoked after Biden was summoned to court

Number of COVID-19 infected persons in Kyiv is 34 – Klitschko

Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

Former deputy FM Kozhara detained on murder suspicion - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

Cabinet authorizes free transfer of confiscated medical gowns, masks, respirators and gloves to health facilities

Nationwide state of emergency declared in Ukraine until April 24 – PM

President's Office asks heads of Kyiv region's districts to assist military units with food

Poroshenko demands that Zelensky prevent creation of advisory council on Donbas

MP Rudyk diagnosed with COVID-19 – MP Hryb

Number of COVID-19 victims in Ukraine increases to four, Health Ministry confirms patient's death in Ternopil region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD