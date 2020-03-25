Shmyhal: We create 'think tank' to respond to economic challenges

Representatives of think tanks, Ukrainian business and the President's Office of Ukraine agreed to create an open platform for developing solutions that can influence economic challenges, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"Today I've held a TV link-up with representatives of analytical centers, Ukrainian business and the President's Office. We agreed that we would form an open strategic platform created on the basis of professionalism," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel in early hours of Wednesday.

The prime minister of Ukraine noted that the country must mobilize resources to respond to economic challenges.

In his opinion, the platform will be a think tank that will develop solutions to respond to emergency economic problems.