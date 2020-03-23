Facts

16:29 23.03.2020

Ukraine, Iran coordinate algorithm on cooperation over UIA's Boeing downed near Tehran

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yehor Bozhok and Ambassador of Iran to Ukraine Manuchehr Moradi at a meeting on March 19 have coordinated an algorithm of cooperation to investigate into downing of a plane of the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) in January, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine reported.

"During the meeting, the issues related to the investigation of the downed PS 752 Ukrainian plane were discussed, in particular, the need for urgent decoding of black boxes was confirmed, and a further interaction algorithm was agreed to investigate into the causes of the tragedy and bring the perpetrators to justice," says a report on the ministry's website on Monday.

In addition, Bozhok and Moradi discussed certain issues of cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, they agreed to work out joint measures to return the Ukrainian and Iranian citizens, who are now on the territory of both states.

As reported, a Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport soon after takeoff on January 8. None of the 167 passengers and nine crewmembers survived the crash. There were 11 citizens of Ukraine, 82 citizens of Iran, 73 of Canada, ten of Sweden, four of Afghanistan, three of Germany, and three of the United Kingdom on board the plane.

Iranian authorities acknowledged on January 11, that the Boeing was downed by the Iranian military by mistake. Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Forces Amir Ali Hajizadeh assumed full responsibility for the crash of the Ukrainian plane.

 

