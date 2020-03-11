Facts

13:24 11.03.2020

Newly appointed defense minister: We must have achievable goal – maximal Armed Forces' ability to interact with NATO forces

Newly appointed Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran states that the goal of reforming the military sphere should be to maximize the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to interact with NATO forces.

"The urgent need to reform the military sphere is the continuation of work on the implementation of NATO standards in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said Taran, speaking to his subordinates on Wednesday.

At the same time, the minister noted: "instead of the ambitious, but unattainable goal in the near future - the full adaptation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to NATO standards, we should have an achievable goal - to maximize the possibility of the Armed Forces to interact with the forces of the Alliance."

As reported, on March 4, the Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Andriy Taran to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine on the proposal of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Tags: #defense_ministry #nato
