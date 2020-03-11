Zelensky: I do not advise the enemy to think that our desire for peace weakens our ability to fight back

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukrainian servicemen will give an adequate response to the enemy's actions in the Joint Forces Operation zone in Donbas.

"Today we are doing everything for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in the east of Ukraine, but I do not advise the enemy to think that our desire for peace weakens our ability to fight back. This is not so. And the Ukrainian military are always authorized to give an adequate and powerful response to the actions of the aggressor," he said on Wednesday during the introduction of the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran.