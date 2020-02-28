NATO shouldn't intervene in situation in Idlib - Luxembourgish FM

NATO should not intervene in the situation in Syria's Idlib, and the NATO countries are unlikely to decide at a session on Friday to invoke Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn said on Friday.

"I believe the only thing that can be done in relation to NATO is saying that it's not for NATO to address this problem," Asselborn said in commenting on a recent outbreak of violence in the Idlib de-escalation area while speaking at a press conference in Moscow on Friday, following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Turkey is fully entitled now to request assistance based on Article 4 [of the North Atlantic Treaty], but not in the context of Article 5, because this would mean that NATO forces would intervene in Syria and fight the Syrian government, and you understand what consequences this might produce. I believe we are not in that logic. I hope we won't make this decision," Asselborn said.