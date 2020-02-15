Zelensky: Over 200 Ukrainians held in Donbas, over 100 Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars – in Crimea, Russia

Kyiv will not stop in its efforts to release all Ukrainians held in Donbas and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"I would like to place a special emphasis on a very important event of a humanitarian nature. It is a mutual release of detainees. This has been already a second positive example in the past six months. And this trend must be continued to achieve a certain goal, the release under the 'all for all' formula," he said in his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

The Ukrainian authorities will not stop as long as "over 200 Ukrainians are still held in inhumane conditions" in the temporary uncontrolled territories of Donbas and "over 100 Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars are held in Crimea and in the territory of the Russian Federation," Zelensky said.

The president recalled the important agreement of the Paris Summit: ensuring the effective operation of international organizations, in particular, the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Today, ICRC representatives are involved in the search for missing persons. The question of their access to detainees remains open, but there is every reason to count on a positive solution to this issue," he said.