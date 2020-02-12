Savings on public procurement under adult oncology program for 2019 budget exceed $26 mln – Crown Agents

Savings in procurement of medicines for the funds of the 2019 national budget under the adult oncology program exceeded $26 million, Tetiana Korotchenko, the head of the representative office of the British procurement agency Crown Agents.

"We are proud that Ukraine has become an attractive supplier, companies want to participate in procurement. This means that they trust the country, they trust the level of competition in the country, this means that suppliers are sure that there will be no corruption and that payments will be made on time. This means that new manufacturers will come here," she told reporters in Kyiv.

Korotchenko noted that the total procurement budget under the adult oncology program for the 2019 national budget is about $63.734 million.

In total, within the framework of the program, 100% of medicines defined by the Ministry of Health were purchased, including more than 9.358 million units of medications on 96 positions, of which 62.4% is currently supplied.

At the same time, Korotchenko said that deliveries are currently being made taking into account the amount of the order and the amount of additional purchase for the saved funds.

"Often the question arises as to why drugs are now being supplied for the budgets of past years. This is an additional purchase for the saved money," she said.

Korotchenko specified that 24 suppliers, including 17 manufacturers, took part in purchases under the adult oncology program.