Rada appoints Denys Shmyhal as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed Denys Shmyhal as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

Some 278 Members of Parliament voted in favor of this decision, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

"It is important that this ministry focus on the issue of decentralization. We have been closely cooperating with the heads of the regional state administrations during five months. There were a lot of tasks and during their implementation Denys Shmyhal proved to be the best. Here is this man. I am asking you to appoint him as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories as he knows very well how a region works and he is an excellent manager," Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk said in the parliament before the voting.

From August 2019, Shmyhal headed Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.