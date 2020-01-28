Constitutional Court refuses to open case on local self-government law for ORDLO

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has refused to open a case upon inquiry of 53 Members of Parliament on the compliance of the law on the special procedure for local self-government in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions with the Constitution of Ukraine.

"At the plenary sitting of the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court on Monday [January 27], the court ruled to refuse to open a case upon the inquiry," the Constitutional Court told Interfax-Ukraine.

On December 10, 2019, the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court held a sitting, during which it continued considering the issue, however, the court did not make a decision on it.

The inquiry was submitted to the Constitutional Court on July 19, 2019. Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oksana Syroyid said that 53 MPs, including all members of the Samopomich faction, signed the inquiry.

The board of the Constitutional Court at first refused to open the case, however the decision was not unanimous and the issue was sent to the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court.