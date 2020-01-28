Facts

11:55 28.01.2020

Truba submits lawsuit on recognition illegality of his resignation as SBI director

1 min read
Truba submits lawsuit on recognition illegality of his resignation as SBI director

Former Director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Roman Truba has submitted a lawsuit to recognize a president's decree on his premature resignation as illegal one.

"I submitted the lawsuit to the Supreme Court to recognize illegal president's decree on premature termination of powers of SBI director. Resignation was a political decision, which was triggered by implementation of the scenarios of the various groups. Its efficiency could be estimated just with time running. However, a legal decision should be made," Truba wrote in telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, the SBI became a top of his professional career. "That's why I think that a premature resignation as director should be underpinned with a legal evaluation in addition to a political one," he said.

As reported on the Judicial Power of Ukraine portal, the Cassation Administrative Court on January 27 accepted the Truba's statement of claim "to invalidate the decree, invalidate and cancel the decree, reinstatement of work," the defendant is President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

As reported, Zelensky dismissed Truba from the post of director of the State Duma and appointed Servant of the People faction member Iryna Venedyktova as SBI acting director.

Tags: #sbi #truba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:12 24.01.2020
Poroshenko says SBI hindering his international activities

Poroshenko says SBI hindering his international activities

15:57 23.01.2020
Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

15:48 23.01.2020
Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

15:31 18.01.2020
Poroshenko cancels visit to Switzerland, wants SBI to serve summons in line with norms – European Solidarity

Poroshenko cancels visit to Switzerland, wants SBI to serve summons in line with norms – European Solidarity

14:07 18.01.2020
SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning on two cases on Jan 21, 24

SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning on two cases on Jan 21, 24

13:31 28.12.2019
Poroshenko's party demands Rada set up commission to probe Presidential Office's meddling in law enforcement's work

Poroshenko's party demands Rada set up commission to probe Presidential Office's meddling in law enforcement's work

12:29 27.12.2019
Zelensky appoints Iryna Venediktova as acting SBI director – decree

Zelensky appoints Iryna Venediktova as acting SBI director – decree

17:53 26.12.2019
Zvirobiy submits claim against Truba on forgery in office

Zvirobiy submits claim against Truba on forgery in office

18:38 10.12.2019
SBI opens case on possible treason by Poroshenko when signing Minsk accords

SBI opens case on possible treason by Poroshenko when signing Minsk accords

15:10 04.12.2019
Rada passes bill on rebooting the SBI

Rada passes bill on rebooting the SBI

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU Council officially publishes decision to expand sanctions list for elections in Crimea

Embassy of Ukraine in Italy publishes open letter to leadership of Italian TV channel which called Ukraine 'Little Russia'

EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

Albania says achievement of steady ceasefire in Donbas to be on top of OSCE presidency's agenda

Zelensky's remark that WWII was prompted by 'collusion between totalitarian regimes' unacceptable – Kremlin

LATEST

EU knows about sensibility of land reform, backs gradual implementation approach – Dombrovskis

'Steinmeier Formula' is mechanism connecting issue of special status with local elections in Donbas – TCG coordinator

EU Council officially publishes decision to expand sanctions list for elections in Crimea

Frisch: Captive swap, simultaneous release of detainees - main humanitarian issues at TCG meetings in Minsk

Embassy of Ukraine in Italy publishes open letter to leadership of Italian TV channel which called Ukraine 'Little Russia'

EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

Albania says achievement of steady ceasefire in Donbas to be on top of OSCE presidency's agenda

Zelensky's remark that WWII was prompted by 'collusion between totalitarian regimes' unacceptable – Kremlin

Riaboshapka returns previous team of prosecutors on Maidan case

More than 80 cases of harassment of public activists in Ukraine documented by human rights groups in 2019 – report

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD