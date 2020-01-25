Facts

12:08 25.01.2020

Zelensky: Only Russia can withdraw troops from occupied territory of Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that the issue of troop withdrawal from the occupied territory of Donbas depends only on the Russian Federation.

"In terms of withdrawal of troops from the temporarily occupied territory, here, of course, only Russia can do this, only they. These troops should be withdrawn from our territory. Here, I do not see any solution," he said in an interview with Israeli broadcaster Channel 9.

