12:27 24.01.2020

Peskov: no plans for now for Putin-Zelensky meeting before Normandy Four summit in April

There are no plans at this point for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky prior to the next Normandy Four summit set for April, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has said.

"There are no such plans for now," Peskov told the press on Friday upon being asked whether such a meeting was possible before the next Normandy format summit, which, according to earlier reports, could be held in Berlin in April.

