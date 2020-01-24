Democratic community prevented from concealing real cause of Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran – Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in connection with the tragedy of the Ukrainian plane shot down in Tehran on January 8 and noted that democratic countries prevented from hiding the real cause of this disaster.

"I also want to express my sincere condolences to the Ukrainian people and you personally for the tragedy of the downed Ukrainian plane in Iran. The fact that the 'Iranian revolution forces' took responsibility was clear to us from the very beginning who was to blame for this disaster. They tried to hide this, but, in the end, the democratic world forced them to acknowledge this great tragedy," he said before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Jerusalem on Friday.