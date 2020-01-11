Facts

12:28 11.01.2020

President to address Ukrainians on situation with UIA plane crash in Tehran

1 min read
President to address Ukrainians on situation with UIA plane crash in Tehran

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, December 11, will appeal to Ukrainians in connection with the situation in relation to the UIA plane shot down by Iran in Tehran.

"On Saturday, January 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Ukrainian people on the situation with the UIA plane crash in Tehran. The video address will be made after consultations with a group of Ukrainian specialists working at the site of the tragedy in Iran, international partners, and a phone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani scheduled for 5:00 pm," the presidential press service reported.

Tags: #zelensky #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:10 11.01.2020
Ukraine had evidence of missile strike on UIA plane before Iran's statement - Danilov

Ukraine had evidence of missile strike on UIA plane before Iran's statement - Danilov

16:43 11.01.2020
Zelensky, Macron agree to invite French specialists for decoding 'black boxes' of downed plane in Iran

Zelensky, Macron agree to invite French specialists for decoding 'black boxes' of downed plane in Iran

15:32 11.01.2020
Zelensky, Macron agree on trilateral call in Ukraine-France-Germany format to discuss Donbas situation, Macron's arrival in Kyiv

Zelensky, Macron agree on trilateral call in Ukraine-France-Germany format to discuss Donbas situation, Macron's arrival in Kyiv

15:31 11.01.2020
UIA President: 'We did not doubt for a second that our crew, our plane caused tragedy'

UIA President: 'We did not doubt for a second that our crew, our plane caused tragedy'

14:46 11.01.2020
UIA will provide all compensation, insurance payments for crashed plane under international rules

UIA will provide all compensation, insurance payments for crashed plane under international rules

14:11 11.01.2020
Canada expects Iran to cooperate in investigating Ukrainian airliner crash

Canada expects Iran to cooperate in investigating Ukrainian airliner crash

13:02 11.01.2020
Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claims responsibility for Ukrainian plane crash

Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claims responsibility for Ukrainian plane crash

11:42 11.01.2020
Iran admits its military downed flight PS752 over Tehran by mistake

Iran admits its military downed flight PS752 over Tehran by mistake

11:22 11.01.2020
Ukraine insists that Iran fully admit its guilt for downed plane, those responsible be punished - Zelensky

Ukraine insists that Iran fully admit its guilt for downed plane, those responsible be punished - Zelensky

19:01 10.01.2020
Ukrainian experts being on UIA plane crash site near Tehran do not confirm using of bulldozers

Ukrainian experts being on UIA plane crash site near Tehran do not confirm using of bulldozers

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine had evidence of missile strike on UIA plane before Iran's statement - Danilov

Zelensky, Macron agree to invite French specialists for decoding 'black boxes' of downed plane in Iran

Zelensky, Macron agree on trilateral call in Ukraine-France-Germany format to discuss Donbas situation, Macron's arrival in Kyiv

UIA will provide all compensation, insurance payments for crashed plane under international rules

Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claims responsibility for Ukrainian plane crash

LATEST

Work ongoing on qualifying criminal acts that led to the tragedy – First Deputy Prosecutor General

We're looking into all versions of plane crash in Tehran, none being put aside – FM

U.S. ready to offer assistance to Ukraine in UIA's flight crash investigation

Social Policy Ministry registers 878 human trafficking victims since 2012, major exploiter is Russia

NSDC Secretary meets with Ambassadors of Canada, UK, Sweden to discuss investigation into causes of UIA plane crash in Iran

France ready to participate in investigation into UIA plane crash in Tehran

Several dozen psychologists helping families of plane crash victims in Iran free of charge

Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

U.S. satellite detected heat signature of two missiles as they approach the airliner

Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD