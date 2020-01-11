President to address Ukrainians on situation with UIA plane crash in Tehran

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, December 11, will appeal to Ukrainians in connection with the situation in relation to the UIA plane shot down by Iran in Tehran.

"On Saturday, January 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Ukrainian people on the situation with the UIA plane crash in Tehran. The video address will be made after consultations with a group of Ukrainian specialists working at the site of the tragedy in Iran, international partners, and a phone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani scheduled for 5:00 pm," the presidential press service reported.