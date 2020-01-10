We're looking into all versions of plane crash in Tehran, none being put aside – FM

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko has said that Ukraine puts aside none of the versions of cause of Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) plane crash in Iran and wants a fair investigation into the accident.

"We do not discard any version. All versions are considered. Our main task is in absolutely fair and unbiased manner to establish the causes of this tragedy, to find guilty if there is someone to blame for," he said at a briefing at the President's Office on Friday.

The minister said that the Ukrainian experts, who came to Iran, received an access to the debris and fragments of the plane, as well as to the crash site. "Now our team has gained access to 'black boxes', we plan to begin restoration of negotiations in the near future. We also got access to the records of dispatchers from the flight control center at Tehran airport and our pilots," said Prystaiko.

He also emphasized that at present there was no reason to speak of a terrorist attack as the cause of the crash, and the conclusions will be made after analysis of the whole scope of information.

"At present, we don't have sufficient grounds to speak of substances on the remainder the aircraft which would indicate a terrorist attack or, say, an 'unnatural' plane accident," Prystaiko said.

Delay in the plane's departure from the Tehran airport was caused by overload and the need to partially offload, Prystaiko said.