Zelensky: in 2020 Ukraine should be united every day, this must become national idea for Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Ukrainians to be a united country every day in 2020, and this must become the national idea.

In his televised address Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on New Year's holidays and said that there are many episodes in the country's history that unite Ukrainians, and they learned to be a united country "occasionally."

"This year, we need to be a united country every day. This must become our national idea: to learn to live together in respect, for the future of own country. After all, we imagine it the same way – a successful and prosperous country where there is no war, a country that has brought back its people and its territories, where the name of the street doesn't matter because it is lit and asphalted, where it makes no difference, at which monument you are waiting for the girl you fell in love with. If we see our future in the same way, it should unite us," Zelensky said.

The president wished to Ukrainians in the new 2020 to respect each other. "Be healthy, prosperous, and to have much to smile about. I wish everyone to have a good rest, sleep, keep from overeating, and, of course, be slightly and pleasantly dizzy in the morning. Let's remember that loving Ukraine means loving all Ukrainians, no matter in what corner of our country they were born. I wish we all have peace!"