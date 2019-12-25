Investigator from Kharkiv region sales official info, repeatedly receives money for this from Russia

An investigator from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region has been detained for unauthorized copying and sale of official information, the press service of the military prosecutor's office in the Central region of Ukraine said.

Law enforcers revealed the facts of unauthorized distribution by the investigator of information that is stored in computers and automated systems.

It was found out that on January 24, February 22 and May 14, the policeman received money in the amount of UAH 16,350.

On December 24, another fact of selling official information was documented, for which the senior lieutenant received UAH 1,300.

"During the pretrial investigation, repeated facts of sending money to the police from the territory of the Russian Federation for disseminating information with limited access were revealed," the press release said.

Searches and other investigative actions are being carried out, other officials involved in the crime are being established.