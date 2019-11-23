Facts

13:30 23.11.2019

Progress seen in investigation into bugging in SBI director's office

2 min read
Progress seen in investigation into bugging in SBI director's office

Director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Roman Truba has said that there is a progress in an investigation into bugging in his office and expressed the hope that the results and implicated persons will be announced.

"There is progress in this case. This case has the specifics of the investigation, as cases of this category in Ukraine have not yet been investigated, and there has never been a result. We make every effort to ensure that the public hears about the performers who put bugs in the [SBI] director's office, and after establishing their identities, it is must be assessed whether it was legal, and in case of violations on their part, to bring them to justice," he said during the Freedom of Speech program on Ukraina TV channel on Friday evening.

Truba said that the "the pipe had burst" (last name Truba can be translated as 'pipe') records published on the Telegram channel on November 19 were "somewhat expected." "And I want to pay attention to the time period when these records were made public, who was the first to publish them and who spread them. And this will be the answer to the question, why and who needs them," he said.

At the same time, Truba said that he cannot be held responsible for the show that takes place with the records, as the records show is not the working style of the director of the State Bureau of Investigations.

"I believe that such facts are a threat to the independence of the law enforcement system, as the head of the new law enforcement agency for a long period of time, this was not a week, not a month, but a much longer period of time, was bugged," he said.

Tags: #sbi #truba
