12:12 23.11.2019

SBI director Truba about his resignation: I will leave, but in three years

SBI director Truba about his resignation: I will leave, but in three years

Director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Roman Truba has said that he is ready to leave his post, but only in three years.

"If the question is whether I will leave, yes, but preferably in three years," he said during the Freedom of Speech program on Ukraina TV channel on Friday night.

In his opinion, at the present time it is not a matter of no confidence in the director of the SBI, but a reboot of this body. "Regarding the reboot let's not rush. It will be December 3 and there will be the expected result," Truba said.

The SBI director said that there are certain definite results for the year of work of this body, and the conditions for guaranteeing the independence of the SBI are outlined in the law on the State Bureau of Investigations, including a competition for the position of its director.

