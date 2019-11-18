Zerkal on Hague hearings on November 21: While Nikopol, Berdiansk, Yany Kapu heading home to Odesa, MFA's team goes to UN tribunal

On November 21, the UN International Court of Arbitration Tribunal will hold hearings in a case on violation of the rights of Ukraine as a coastal state in the Black Sea, Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Olena Zerkal.

"While Nikopol, Berdiansk and Yany Kapu are heading home to Odesa, the Foreign Ministry's team is going to The Hague, where the first hearings of the arbitration tribunal in the case of violation of the immunity of three Ukrainian naval ships and 24 crew members will be held on Thursday according to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea ... Our goal is to establish a violation of the law, restore it and receive appropriate compensation," Zerkal wrote on her Facebook page on Monday.

So, the deputy minister recalled that for a long time the political and diplomatic efforts of Ukraine and partners to release the sailors were in vain.

"We are going to prove to the whole world and to the arbitral tribunal that the passage on November 25, 2018 was peaceful and legal, and the actions of the Russian Federation, including the criminal prosecution of our sailors, are a violation of international law," Zerkal emphasized.