Facts

17:20 12.11.2019

Moscow urges Kyiv to extend law on Donbas special status to 2020

1 min read
Moscow urges Kyiv to extend law on Donbas special status to 2020

The Russian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) has called on the Ukrainian side to begin direct talks with Donetsk and Luhansk to formalize the Donbas special status in the Ukrainian Constitution, Russian permanent representative to the TCG talks Boris Gryzlov told reporters on Friday.

The Russian delegation said the term of the Ukrainian law on Donbas special status would end on December 31, 2019, he said.

"The Russian delegation urged the Kyiv side to provide for the extension of this law and begin the dialogue with Donbas representatives in the political subgroup on amendments to this law, which are required for fulfilling the Steinmeier formula. Also, approving these amendments in the Contact Group in the future," he said.

"For the full-fledged coming into effect of the special status [in line with the Package of Measures for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements] it should be formalized in the Constitution," Gryzlov said.

"It is necessary to advance toward the gradual and complete fulfillment of the provisions of the Package of Measures. Russian and OSCE representatives in the Contact Group are willing to facilitate this dialogue, and reaffirmed that at the today's meeting," Gryzlov said.

Tags: #russia #tcg #donbass
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:04 12.11.2019
Kyiv proposes to hold video conference of TCG humanitarian subgroup on Nov 13 - Kuchma's press secretary

Kyiv proposes to hold video conference of TCG humanitarian subgroup on Nov 13 - Kuchma's press secretary

16:46 12.11.2019
All obstacles for Normandy format meeting removed at TCG meeting

All obstacles for Normandy format meeting removed at TCG meeting

15:44 12.11.2019
Decisions of UN top court in Ukraine v. Russia case expected no earlier than 2022

Decisions of UN top court in Ukraine v. Russia case expected no earlier than 2022

12:54 12.11.2019
Sajdik, Kuchma not to arrive in Minsk for TCG meeting – Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Sajdik, Kuchma not to arrive in Minsk for TCG meeting – Belarusian Foreign Ministry

10:45 12.11.2019
Yermak says never accused Poroshenko of war in Donbas, said he might be involved in corruption scandals

Yermak says never accused Poroshenko of war in Donbas, said he might be involved in corruption scandals

10:07 11.11.2019
EU-Ukraine-Russia expert consultations on gas held in Brussels

EU-Ukraine-Russia expert consultations on gas held in Brussels

15:34 09.11.2019
UN intl court's recognizing its jurisdiction in Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia is important step to protect Ukraine's sovereignty – U.S. Embassy

UN intl court's recognizing its jurisdiction in Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia is important step to protect Ukraine's sovereignty – U.S. Embassy

17:44 08.11.2019
UN International Court of Justice recognizes Ukraine's suit against Russia as one under its jurisdiction

UN International Court of Justice recognizes Ukraine's suit against Russia as one under its jurisdiction

18:35 07.11.2019
One KIA, four WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours

One KIA, four WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours

18:40 05.11.2019
Ukrainian, Swedish FMs discuss continuation of sanction pressure on Russia

Ukrainian, Swedish FMs discuss continuation of sanction pressure on Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

Kyiv proposes to hold video conference of TCG humanitarian subgroup on Nov 13 - Kuchma's press secretary

All obstacles for Normandy format meeting removed at TCG meeting

Trump promises to publish first conversation with Zelensky this week

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Nov 12

LATEST

Parliament prematurely terminates deputy powers of Iryna Lutsenko

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

Trump promises to publish first conversation with Zelensky this week

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Nov 12

European Solidarity says case against General Marchenko attempt to discredit reforms of Armed Forces

Protest against creation of Ukrainian land market under way near Verkhovna Rada

Pompeo proud of what Trump administration has done for Ukraine

SAPO opens criminal case on leakages from NABU – Derkach

Nazarbayev suggests Putin and Zelensky could meet in Kazakhstan

MP Derkach says Biden Jr. received Burisma payments via mediators

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD