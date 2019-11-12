Moscow urges Kyiv to extend law on Donbas special status to 2020

The Russian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) has called on the Ukrainian side to begin direct talks with Donetsk and Luhansk to formalize the Donbas special status in the Ukrainian Constitution, Russian permanent representative to the TCG talks Boris Gryzlov told reporters on Friday.

The Russian delegation said the term of the Ukrainian law on Donbas special status would end on December 31, 2019, he said.

"The Russian delegation urged the Kyiv side to provide for the extension of this law and begin the dialogue with Donbas representatives in the political subgroup on amendments to this law, which are required for fulfilling the Steinmeier formula. Also, approving these amendments in the Contact Group in the future," he said.

"For the full-fledged coming into effect of the special status [in line with the Package of Measures for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements] it should be formalized in the Constitution," Gryzlov said.

"It is necessary to advance toward the gradual and complete fulfillment of the provisions of the Package of Measures. Russian and OSCE representatives in the Contact Group are willing to facilitate this dialogue, and reaffirmed that at the today's meeting," Gryzlov said.