Mine clearance in Zolote disengagement area to last until Nov 9 – JFO HQ

"Activities in the disengagement area No. 2 in the area of the settlement of Zolote-4 of Luhansk region are ongoing. A technical examination, clearance of roads and roadsides, and clearing of the area contaminated with explosive objects (according to the schedule, will last until November 9)," the JFO said.