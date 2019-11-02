Facts

14:57 02.11.2019

Meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Committee to intensify relationship dynamics with EU – Deputy PM

2 min read
Meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Committee to intensify relationship dynamics with EU – Deputy PM

The fifth meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Committee, to be held on November 5 in Brussels, is an important event that will strengthen the dynamics of relations with the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday that during the events as part of the Committee's meeting, professional contacts will be established between representatives of the new Ukrainian authorities and EU institutions, in particular, the European Commission. Ideas for further integration, which will form the basis of documents that will be adopted by the Association Council in December, will be discussed.

"We have every reason to say that the intensity of the Ukraine-EU dialogue will only increase," the government's press service reported, citing Kuleba as saying.

In addition, a wide range of issues related to political, economic and sectoral cooperation will be discussed at the meeting of the Committee. A separate block will be devoted to monitoring the implementation of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement and updating the annexes to the Agreement.

The Association Council in December plans to summarize the previous achievements of Ukraine towards approaching the EU and expand integration processes. It is expected that concrete joint steps will be worked out to further integrate Ukraine into the EU digital and separate energy markets, simplify trade conditions with the EU, in the field of justice, freedom and security, as well as obtain "industrial visa-free" (the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products, ACAA).

Tags: #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:05 01.11.2019
Ukraine asks NATO to grant it status of member of partnership of expanded opportunities – Kuleba

Ukraine asks NATO to grant it status of member of partnership of expanded opportunities – Kuleba

14:29 30.10.2019
Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

15:09 26.10.2019
Ukrainians from diaspora should be allowed dual citizenship – Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

Ukrainians from diaspora should be allowed dual citizenship – Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

14:55 25.10.2019
Kuleba on Ukraine's motion for NATO MAP: Why should we submit smth that has been submitted?

Kuleba on Ukraine's motion for NATO MAP: Why should we submit smth that has been submitted?

15:42 15.10.2019
Integrated border management with EU to be next step after visa-free regime – Kuleba

Integrated border management with EU to be next step after visa-free regime – Kuleba

12:22 26.09.2019
Kuleba says Zelensky's visit to U.S successful, taking into account U.S. domestic political situation

Kuleba says Zelensky's visit to U.S successful, taking into account U.S. domestic political situation

16:50 14.09.2019
Hungary not to make concession in NATO line for Ukraine until all issues settled – Deputy PM Kuleba

Hungary not to make concession in NATO line for Ukraine until all issues settled – Deputy PM Kuleba

10:40 10.09.2019
Ukraine and NATO stepping up activities of joint ad hoc group on military reform – Kuleba

Ukraine and NATO stepping up activities of joint ad hoc group on military reform – Kuleba

10:21 13.05.2019
Ze!Team will have to play subtle game with U.S. officials – Permanent representative of Ukraine's mission to Council of Europe

Ze!Team will have to play subtle game with U.S. officials – Permanent representative of Ukraine's mission to Council of Europe

14:33 27.04.2019
Kuleba: Putin wants further escalation

Kuleba: Putin wants further escalation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada creates provisional commission to investigate into blasts at ammunition depots in 2014-2018

NATO decides not to organize meeting of Secretary General with released Ukrainian sailors – media reports

Several concepts of introducing dual citizenship in Ukraine being developed – FM

Limitations on movement of persons in area of disengagement in Zolote to be canceled on Nov 3 – JFO

Ukrainian foreign ministry summons French ambassador to Ukraine over Macron's statements about 'Ukrainian gangs'

LATEST

Number of visitors of Chornobyl zone grows by 75% in Jan-Oct 2019

SBU blocks supply of dual-use goods to Russia

Rada creates provisional commission to investigate into blasts at ammunition depots in 2014-2018

NATO decides not to organize meeting of Secretary General with released Ukrainian sailors – media reports

Several concepts of introducing dual citizenship in Ukraine being developed – FM

Limitations on movement of persons in area of disengagement in Zolote to be canceled on Nov 3 – JFO

U.S. calls for justice for families of killed journalists Gongadze, Sheremet

TCG, General Staff not discussing other sections for disengagement in Donbas now – Deputy General Staff Chief

Ukrainian foreign ministry summons French ambassador to Ukraine over Macron's statements about 'Ukrainian gangs'

Finnish FM visits Stanytsia Luhanska – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD