Meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Committee to intensify relationship dynamics with EU – Deputy PM

The fifth meeting of the Ukraine-EU Association Committee, to be held on November 5 in Brussels, is an important event that will strengthen the dynamics of relations with the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday that during the events as part of the Committee's meeting, professional contacts will be established between representatives of the new Ukrainian authorities and EU institutions, in particular, the European Commission. Ideas for further integration, which will form the basis of documents that will be adopted by the Association Council in December, will be discussed.

"We have every reason to say that the intensity of the Ukraine-EU dialogue will only increase," the government's press service reported, citing Kuleba as saying.

In addition, a wide range of issues related to political, economic and sectoral cooperation will be discussed at the meeting of the Committee. A separate block will be devoted to monitoring the implementation of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement and updating the annexes to the Agreement.

The Association Council in December plans to summarize the previous achievements of Ukraine towards approaching the EU and expand integration processes. It is expected that concrete joint steps will be worked out to further integrate Ukraine into the EU digital and separate energy markets, simplify trade conditions with the EU, in the field of justice, freedom and security, as well as obtain "industrial visa-free" (the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products, ACAA).