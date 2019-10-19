Riaboshapka appoints Gunduz Mamedov as deputy prosecutor general

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka has appointed Gunduz Mamedov as deputy prosecutor general on October 18.

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, Mamedov had worked as a prosecutor in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea from August 2016 by the new appointment.

In 1996, he graduated from Odesa National University named after Mechnikov. In 2013, Mamedov graduated from Odesa National Economic University. He is a candidate of legal sciences.