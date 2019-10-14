Meeting of NATO working group takes place in Kyiv

The meeting of the NATO working group on program processes, which operates under the auspices of the NATO Conference of National Armaments Directors (CNAD), was held on October 8-10 at the International Exhibition Center in Kyiv during the 16th International Specialized Exhibition "Arms and Security – 2019," the official website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"The purpose of the group's work is the development of NATO normative documents on program and project management used in the weapons and military equipment life cycle management system. The group is designed to develop guidance documents, policies, methods, procedures, standard models (templates) and publications on weapons software processes of NATO," it said.

The meeting was opened by head of the Central Research Institute of Arms and Military Equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ihor Chepkov. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the ministries of defense of Greece, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, Germany and Ukraine.

The event was held as part of the Ukraine-NATO defense technical cooperation roadmap. The organizer was the Department of Military-Technical Policy, the Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Central Research Institute of Arms and Military Equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the representative of which was elected Secretary of the working group on NATO program processes last September.