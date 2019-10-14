Facts

11:31 14.10.2019

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protesting against meeting between Russian lawmakers elected in Crimea, Erdogan

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has filed a protest note with Ankara and summoned that country's ambassador in connection with a meeting between Russia's Crimean legislators and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The information about the meeting between President Erdogan and politicians, who were illegally elected in the Ukrainian occupied territory, is alarming. Ukraine has already filed a protest note with Turkey following this meeting. The Turkish ambassador to Ukraine was summoned to the Foreign Ministry," the Foreign Ministry told the online publication European Pravda (European Truth) on Friday.

According to several previous media reports, the Russian delegation, which was received by Turkish President Erdogan, included two State Duma deputies from Crimea, namely, Natalya Poklonskaya and Ruslan Balbek.

Tags: #crimea #foreign_ministry #turkey
Завантаження...
