Ceasefire violations preventing disengagement in Zolote

Preparations for disengaging forces and military hardware in the Zolote area of Luhansk region have been successful from a technical standpoint, yet ongoing attacks are preventing the disengagement taking place, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk said on Facebook.

"Preparations for the disengagement in this area have been quite successful from the technical point of view, but attacks prevent it from happening. Once again, it is possible to start disengaging forces and hardware only after seven days of continuous ceasefire in the area," Zahorodniuk said.

There are plans to set up a coordination center in Zolote to help consolidate the efforts of the local administration, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Police and other institutions, and, where necessary, it will help find prompt solutions to problematic issues, he said.

The situation is currently calm with no fire attacks in Stanytsia Luhanska, the town that saw an initial stage of disengagement this summer. Police there is maintaining public order, he said.

"Our troops on their positions are monitoring the situations, retaining combat capability. In the event of any provocation or escalation, they are ready to act accordingly," Zahorodniuk said.