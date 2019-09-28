Facts

17:06 28.09.2019

Chornobyl exclusion zone opens water routes for tourists

1 min read

Water routes in the exclusion zone are open for the visitors and comply with all safety standards, said Head of the State Agency for Management of the Exclusion Zone of Ukraine Vitaliy Petruk following a conciliation meeting in Chornobyl and running along one of the recently approved water routes.

"Water routes in the exclusion zone are ready to host the visitors and meet all safety standards. The checkpoints are ready, dosimetric control and escort are provided," a press service quotes Petruk as saying on Friday.

According to the information, in order to visit the exclusion zone along this route, one need to fill out an application, and the organizer of the visit must provide visitors with water transport.

Pursuant to a presidential decree No. 512/2019 "On certain issues of the development of territories affected by radioactive contamination as a result of the Chornobyl disaster", the agency approved water routes for visiting the exclusion zone, which provide for movement along the Prypyat and Uzh rivers.

