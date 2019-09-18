NBU independence important for Ukraine's financial stability, investment attractiveness

Acting Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for International Finance and Development Geoffrey Okamoto during a meeting with Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii have discussed the importance of independence of the Ukrainian central bank for financial stability of the country and its investment attractiveness.

"Great conversation today between @USTreasury Acting Undersecretary Geoffrey Okamoto and National Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy. Both sides agree that @NBUkraine independence is vital to Ukraine's financial stability and attractiveness to foreign investors," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine wrote on its Twitter account late on Tuesday.