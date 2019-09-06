Zelensky intends to carry on with reforming Ukrainian defense sector to NATO standards

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to continue actively reforming the Ukrainian security and defense sector to bring it in compliance with NATO standards.

Zelensky revealed his plans during Thursday's meeting with U.S. Senators Ron Johnson and Chris Murphy. They discussed the course of reform in Ukraine, the presidential press service reported.

The matters Zelensky and the senators discussed at the meeting included cooperation in the area of energy security. In particular, the sides emphasized the importance of diversifying energy supplies for Ukraine by way of promoting shipments from the United States, it said.

The three praised the Memorandum of Understanding that Ukraine, Poland and the U.S. signed earlier to facilitate trilateral cooperation in the energy sector and specifically, shipments of liquefied natural gas from the U.S.

Zelensky thanked the U.S. side for consistent countermeasures against Nord Stream 2, expressing hope that U.S. Congress imposes sanctions on companies involved in the gas pipeline project, the press service said.