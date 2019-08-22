Markarova could be in new govt – Arakhamia

MP David Arakhamia elected from the Servant of the People Party has said that Finance Minister Oksana Markarova could retain her post in the new government.

"The probability [of staying in the Cabinet of Ministers] for Markarova is highest, but there are many other people who are being discussed, including [Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen] Avakov and [acting Minister of Health Ulana] Suprun... I cannot say more specifically, "Arakhamia told our television channel on Wednesday.

At the same time, he said that the party had already decided on a candidate for the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"We have already decided on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, but I won't give last name, it is necessary for the President's Office to comment on this. Regarding the Minister of Defense, the short list is still being filled, there is incomplete certainty," Arakhamia said, adding that Avakov was not on the list.