Facts

11:15 05.08.2019

Communist Party, Symonenko seeking to annul Justice Ministry's order about party's incompliance with decommunization law

1 min read
Communist Party, Symonenko seeking to annul Justice Ministry's order about party's incompliance with decommunization law

Kyiv's District Administrative Court has launched proceedings under a claim of leader of the Communist Party of Ukraine Petro Symonenko and the Communist Party of Ukraine against the Justice Ministry of Ukraine.

The press service of the court reported on Monday that the lawsuit will be heard under simplified rules without summoning the sides.

The court recalled that the claimants are seeking to annul order of the Justice Ministry dated July 23, 2015, which approved the conclusion of the commission for observation of the law on condemning communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and banning the propaganda of their symbols about the incompliance of the activities, its name and symbols of the Communist Party of Ukraine with the requirements of this law.

As reported, Symonenko and the Communist Party of Ukraine filed the claim to the court in July 2019.

Tags: #communist_party #symonenko #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:05 03.08.2019
Head of Kyiv's district administrative court, three more judges served notice of suspicion

Head of Kyiv's district administrative court, three more judges served notice of suspicion

18:26 02.08.2019
Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

11:29 02.08.2019
Ukrainian National Remembrance Institute appeals renaming Bandera, Shukhevych boulevards in Kyiv

Ukrainian National Remembrance Institute appeals renaming Bandera, Shukhevych boulevards in Kyiv

15:25 01.08.2019
Court twice refuses to arrest Yushchenko's houses, café and land in Bezradychi

Court twice refuses to arrest Yushchenko's houses, café and land in Bezradychi

16:40 30.07.2019
Ukrainian court rules to arrest Russian tanker Neyma

Ukrainian court rules to arrest Russian tanker Neyma

15:45 29.07.2019
Guaranteed Buyer enterprise sues Ukrenergo

Guaranteed Buyer enterprise sues Ukrenergo

18:21 26.07.2019
PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

13:12 26.07.2019
NABU, PGO searching Kyiv's District Administration Court due to possible criminal offenses by court's head, number of judges

NABU, PGO searching Kyiv's District Administration Court due to possible criminal offenses by court's head, number of judges

12:36 24.07.2019
Court turns down Culture Ministry's appeal on decision to halt renaming of UOC (MP)

Court turns down Culture Ministry's appeal on decision to halt renaming of UOC (MP)

12:28 24.07.2019
Symonenko, Communist party seek to overturn Justice Ministry's order on de-communization

Symonenko, Communist party seek to overturn Justice Ministry's order on de-communization

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky appoints Kravchenko commander of Joint Forces instead of Syrsky – decrees

Ukraine's interests in PACE without focusing on Russia's presence should be advanced – Servant of the People

NABU starts investigation under Kyiv mayor's claim into information given by Bohdan about $20 mln bribe proposed from mayor

Russia-occupation fighters ignore ceasefire in Donbas – Commander of JFO

Sentence against five persons involved in Handziuk murder case takes effect

LATEST

Zelensky appoints Kravchenko commander of Joint Forces instead of Syrsky – decrees

Ukraine's interests in PACE without focusing on Russia's presence should be advanced – Servant of the People

NABU starts investigation under Kyiv mayor's claim into information given by Bohdan about $20 mln bribe proposed from mayor

Crimean Tatar journalist Khalilova seeks to challenge case opened in Crimea against her in ECHR – media reports

Russia-occupation fighters ignore ceasefire in Donbas – Commander of JFO

Servant of the People Party wins 124 mandates on party ticket in Rada elections

Sentence against five persons involved in Handziuk murder case takes effect

Normandy Four foreign ministers meeting expected to be held late Aug in France – Zelensky

SBU unmasks embezzlement of millions during reconstruction of channel in Odesa region

Zelensky to visit Turkey on Aug 7-8 to meet Erdogan, Bartholomew

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD