Communist Party, Symonenko seeking to annul Justice Ministry's order about party's incompliance with decommunization law

Kyiv's District Administrative Court has launched proceedings under a claim of leader of the Communist Party of Ukraine Petro Symonenko and the Communist Party of Ukraine against the Justice Ministry of Ukraine.

The press service of the court reported on Monday that the lawsuit will be heard under simplified rules without summoning the sides.

The court recalled that the claimants are seeking to annul order of the Justice Ministry dated July 23, 2015, which approved the conclusion of the commission for observation of the law on condemning communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and banning the propaganda of their symbols about the incompliance of the activities, its name and symbols of the Communist Party of Ukraine with the requirements of this law.

As reported, Symonenko and the Communist Party of Ukraine filed the claim to the court in July 2019.