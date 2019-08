President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Oleksandr Khilko from the post of head of the Main Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhia region.

"To dismiss Khilko Oleksandr Anatoliyovych from the post of head of the Main Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhia region," says a decree No. 572/2019 of August 1.

Khilko headed the Main Department of the SBU in Zaporizhia region since February 2017.