11:05 30.07.2019

Avakov denies Poroshenko's charges that police worked against his party during elections

Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has rejected the accusation of ex-President Petro Poroshenko that police during early parliament elections worked against his European Solidarity Party.

Poroshenko said in an interview with the Kyiv-based Ukrayinska Pravda (UP) ezine that he was satisfied with the performance of the European Solidarity Party he leads, adding "Can I say work was conducted against us? Yes, it was. The police worked against us."

Avakov, in turn, said on Twitter: "In the UP interview, Poroshenko lied shamelessly, justifying his defeat at elections by saying 'police worked against' him."

Avakov said Ukraine's police had worked for fair elections and for Ukraine, not for Poroshenko.

"Alas, for Poroshenko to lie is the same as breathing for him… and this is why he is losing," Avakov said.

On his Facebook page Avakov said Poroshenko placed the country on the edge of distrust and therefore he is "not sorry for him."

"But this does justify 'finishing him off' using any means available. It's important not to be overzealous, but he should answer for what he deserves to answer for," Avakov said.

Ukrainians do not have any other option than to wish newly-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky success, Avakov said.

"Our skeptics, geniuses, romantics and experienced people have no other choice than to wish Ze success!! And help him!" the minister said.

With 100% of electronic bulletins processed by the Central Election Commission, European Solidarity ranked fourth in the election after Servant of the People, Opposition Bloc – For Life and Batkivschyna, receiving 24 seats in parliament.

