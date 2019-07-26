Klitschko brothers file suit against 1+1 TV to defend honor

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother, ex-boxing champion Volodymyr Klitschko, have filed suit against 1+1 TV to defend their honor and dignity.

"Not a day goes by when the top-rated TV channel says unkind word of the Kyiv mayor. Lies, manipulations, fabricated information. I already said that I would defend my honor and dignity in court. My brother and I have filed a suit against the channel, which flings mud at us. They decided not to stop at me and already have targeted my brother Volodymyr," Vitali Klitschko said during a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

Klitschko said, "We are not talking about an attack on freedom of speech," adding that the head of the channel (Servant of the People Party member of parliament candidate Oleksandr Tkachenko) "is a contender to head of the Kyiv City State Administration."

Klitschko said campaign had been launched against him. He said the channel's coverage about the new pedestrian-bicycle bridge in the center of Kyiv and restoration of the Shuliavsky overpass are examples of slanted coverage.

As reported, 1+1 Media Director General Oleksandr Tkachenko, who was elected to parliament on the Servant of the People Party list, has refused to comment about the possibility of his appointment to head of the Kyiv City State Administration.