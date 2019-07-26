Five parties set to enter Verkhovna Rada after 100% of ballots in Ukraine's parliamentary election counted

The Ukrainian Central Elections Commission's (CEC) tally of 100% of the ballots cast in the country's July 21 snap parliamentary election shows that the Servant of the People Party (43.16% of the vote), the Opposition Platform-For Life (13.05%), Batkivschyna (8.18%), the European Solidarity Party (8.10%), and Holos (5.82%) are making it to the next Verkhovna Rada.

According to CEC figures published at 9:40 a.m. on Friday, parties that have not passed the 5% election threshold are the Radical Party (4.01%), the Strength and Honor Party (3.82%), the Opposition Bloc (3.03%), and the Party Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy (2.41%).

Sharij Party has received 2.23% of the vote, the Svoboda Party 2.15% of the vote and the Civil Position Party 1.04%.

Samopomich (0.65%) and the Greens (0.64%) are garnering less than 1% of the vote.

The July 21 parliamentary election in Ukraine was held based on a mixed system, in which 225 candidates were elected from the lists presented by parties in the nationwide multi-seat constituency and another 199 were elected based on the first-past-the-post system in single-seat constituencies.