16:01 23.07.2019

Ukrainian TCG group in Minsk on July 31 intending to inform plans for Stanytsia Luhanska bridge repair

Specialized departments should prepare specific proposals for the restoration of the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska (Luhansk region) so that the Ukrainian side in the Trilateral Contract Group can present same at a TCG meeting in Minsk on July 31.

"Preparatory work is underway to restore the bridge. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Hennadiy Zubko and attended by Leonid Kuchma, head of Ukraine's TCG delegations," Kuchma's spokeswoman Darka Olifer said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Olifer said specific proposals from Ukrainian side would be presented during the meeting of the TCG in Minsk on July 31.

"There are proposals for opening the Zolote checkpoint while the repair work is being conducted," she said.

Olifer said more than 10,000 people cross the bridge daily and it is in terrible condition.

"This problem should be solved as soon as possible. This is the order of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky," she said.

Tags: #kuchma #olifer #stanytsia_luhanska #tcg #bridge
