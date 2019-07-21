Facts

10:50 21.07.2019

Razumkov predicts 'global' coalition talks after election results, concedes his presiding as Rada chairman

1 min read

Leader of the Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov admits that he will take the post of chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of the new convocation after the extraordinary parliamentary elections that are being held in Ukraine on Sunday, but notes that it is too early to discuss this issue yet.

"I think, everything is possible, but today, on election day, it's too early to talk about it," Razumkov told reporters before entering the polling station in Kyiv on Sunday morning, answering the question whether he could hold a speaker's position and his attitude to relevant expert forecasts.

He also said that negotiations with other political forces on the formation of a coalition would most likely not begin until the announcement of the final election results. He said not to expect the start of such negotiations on Monday.

"I'm not sure that tomorrow is possible, since we're unlikely to have complete results, including on majority lists. Today, I hope, we will understand more or less the results of elections by party lists ... Global negotiations are unlikely to take place before the results are announced," Razumkov said.

Tags: #parliament #razumkov
