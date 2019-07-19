Facts

16:26 19.07.2019

Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

2 min read
Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

Agents of Ukraine's SBU State Security Service have said they thwarted illegal activity of PJSC Motor Sich (Zaporizhia), which for two years sponsored the activities of Russia-controlled terrorist organization "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR").

"SBU agents in the pretrial investigation established that the officials of a separate subdivision of the group, Snizhne Machine-Building Plant, which is located in a Russia-occupied area of Donetsk region, in the course of business, developed and implemented a mechanism for payment operations with business entities located in Ukraine, Russia and the 'DPR.' As a result of the operation, 'Central Republican Bank of the DPR' received payments from Snizhne Machine-Building Plant in the form of payments in so-called 'taxes and other obligatory payments' not stipulated by current Ukrainian legislation," the SBU's press center said.

SBU agents documented that in 2015 Snizhne Machine-Building Plant paid RUB 32 million to the budget of the "DPR."

"The plant also transferred free of charge material assets for the needs of the so-called 'DPR Ministry of Revenue and Taxes,' which directly financed illegal armed formations," the SBU said.

SBU agents suspect the director and chief financial officer of Snizhne Machine-Building Plant of committing illegal acts under Part 2 of Article 258-5 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (financing terrorism). Pretrial investigation continues of all involved persons in the financing of terrorist activities.

In turn, PJSC Motor Sich declined to comment on this issue.

A representative of the Motor Sich management told Interfax-Ukraine that the investigation could be related to the upcoming early parliamentary elections.

"Let us quietly hold elections," he said.

According to open sources, honorary president of PJSC Motor Sich, MP of the 8th convocation (the Volya Narodu Group) Viacheslav Bohuslayev is running for parliament in majoritarian district No. 77 in the city of Zaporizhia.

PJSC Motor Sich is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aircraft engines, as well as industrial gas turbines. It delivers products to more than 100 countries. It takes part in the state defense order and has strategic significance for the economy and defense of the state.

Tags: #motor_sich #dpr #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:36 17.07.2019
SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

18:05 10.07.2019
SBU catches National Guard officer with Russian citizenship gathering secret ATO info

SBU catches National Guard officer with Russian citizenship gathering secret ATO info

17:03 09.07.2019
NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

14:36 09.07.2019
AMC opens case on Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings' and Ukroboronprom's gaining control over Motor Sich

AMC opens case on Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings' and Ukroboronprom's gaining control over Motor Sich

18:55 08.07.2019
SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

12:32 08.07.2019
SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

11:34 08.07.2019
Parubiy urges SBU to react to NewsOne plans to hold tele-bridge with Russia 24 channel, deprive it of license

Parubiy urges SBU to react to NewsOne plans to hold tele-bridge with Russia 24 channel, deprive it of license

10:11 05.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

16:16 04.07.2019
SBU has info about Kremlin agents among Ukrainian politicians trying to get into power

SBU has info about Kremlin agents among Ukrainian politicians trying to get into power

11:00 04.07.2019
SBU gives CEC evidence of absence of Kliuyev, Sharij in Ukraine

SBU gives CEC evidence of absence of Kliuyev, Sharij in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until Sept 19

NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

ICU reports NABU raid in its Kyiv office, sees it as political pressure

Russian ombudsman Moskalkova: Ukraine should free journalist Vyshinsky without preconditions

LATEST

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

Zelensky dismisses Valeriy Chaly from post of Ukraine's envoy to U.S.

Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until Sept 19

Hladkovsky promises to testify at NABU upon his return to Ukraine

European Parliament's resolution demonstrates Ukraine's continued support in fight against Russian aggression

Most Russians positive about Ukraine, one-fifth negative

Group of deputies asks Constitutional Court to declare unconstitutional laws on special status of Donbas, amnesty for collaborationists

Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People to make parallel vote count in Rada elections

Zelensky's Office hopes to form coalition with Holos, possibly with Batkivschyna

NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD