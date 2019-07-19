Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

Agents of Ukraine's SBU State Security Service have said they thwarted illegal activity of PJSC Motor Sich (Zaporizhia), which for two years sponsored the activities of Russia-controlled terrorist organization "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR").

"SBU agents in the pretrial investigation established that the officials of a separate subdivision of the group, Snizhne Machine-Building Plant, which is located in a Russia-occupied area of Donetsk region, in the course of business, developed and implemented a mechanism for payment operations with business entities located in Ukraine, Russia and the 'DPR.' As a result of the operation, 'Central Republican Bank of the DPR' received payments from Snizhne Machine-Building Plant in the form of payments in so-called 'taxes and other obligatory payments' not stipulated by current Ukrainian legislation," the SBU's press center said.

SBU agents documented that in 2015 Snizhne Machine-Building Plant paid RUB 32 million to the budget of the "DPR."

"The plant also transferred free of charge material assets for the needs of the so-called 'DPR Ministry of Revenue and Taxes,' which directly financed illegal armed formations," the SBU said.

SBU agents suspect the director and chief financial officer of Snizhne Machine-Building Plant of committing illegal acts under Part 2 of Article 258-5 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (financing terrorism). Pretrial investigation continues of all involved persons in the financing of terrorist activities.

In turn, PJSC Motor Sich declined to comment on this issue.

A representative of the Motor Sich management told Interfax-Ukraine that the investigation could be related to the upcoming early parliamentary elections.

"Let us quietly hold elections," he said.

According to open sources, honorary president of PJSC Motor Sich, MP of the 8th convocation (the Volya Narodu Group) Viacheslav Bohuslayev is running for parliament in majoritarian district No. 77 in the city of Zaporizhia.

PJSC Motor Sich is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aircraft engines, as well as industrial gas turbines. It delivers products to more than 100 countries. It takes part in the state defense order and has strategic significance for the economy and defense of the state.