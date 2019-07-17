Denisova hopes for release of Ukrainian sailors under her personal responsibility

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has proposed to release 24 Ukrainian POWs held in the Russian Federation under her personal obligation.

"The criminal procedure code of the Russian Federation provides for the possibility to release the detainees under a personal obligation or a guarantor. I, as the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, offered my obligation to ensure the participation of our prisoners of war in the preliminary pretrial review, if any," wrote Denisova on her Facebook page on Wednesday.