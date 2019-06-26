Firtash's lawyers disappointed with decision of Austrian Supreme Court on his extradition to U.S., declare his innocence

The lawyers of the Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash in the United States following the verdict of the Austrian Supreme Court on Tuesday, which allowed the extradition of their client to the U.S., emphasize the invariability of Firtash's status as innocent.

"We are disappointed in today's decision by the Austrian Supreme Court. In any event, nothing has changed regarding Mr. Firtash's innocence and the absence of evidence that he is guilty of any crime," Dan Webb and Lanny Davis said in their statement received by the Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday evening.

"He has never done business in the U.S., never visited the U.S., and had no knowledge of any plan to bribe Indian officials about an Indian titanium mine that never happened," his lawyers said.

They also said: "Indeed, it is remarkable that in the entire indictment, U.S. prosecutors never charged Mr. Firtash – or anyone – with even paying a bribe – a fact largely unreported in U.S. media coverage."