11:17 25.06.2019

CEC registers over 250 observers from foreign states, intl organizations for snap parliamentary election

 On Monday, June 24, a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) took place, where the commission registered 14 official observers from international organizations for early parliamentary election to be held on July 21, 2019.

According to a report on the CEC's Facebook page, after considering the respective applications, the commission registered 13 observers from the International expert Center for Electoral Systems (ICES) and one from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

"Thus, as of June 24, the commission has registered 252 official observers from foreign states and international organizations for the early parliamentary election in Ukraine," the CEC said.

