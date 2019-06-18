Zelensky arrives at Merkel's residence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are holding their first meeting in the German Chancellery's office in Berlin.

Zelensky arrived in the Chancellor's residence together with Ukrainian delegates, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said. The president was greeted by a guard of honor and an orchestra.

Merkel met Zelensky with a handshake and walked into the building.

Zelensky was also accompanied by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Danyliuk, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Vadym Prystaiko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Regional Development, Construction and Housing and Communal Services Hennadiy Zubko, as well as Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk.