Poroshenko regrets Normandy format meeting, he agreed upon with Merkel and Macron, did not take place on Thursday

The fifth president of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko regrets that the meeting in the Normandy format, which he agreed upon with the leaders of France and Germany, did not take place on Thursday, June 6.

"I want to say that during my meeting with Emmanuel Macron and with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, I spoke of the absolute need to hold a four-sided Normandy summit on June 6 ... I received the full support of the leaders of Germany and France and it's a pity that this meeting did not happen today," Poroshenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

He stressed the importance of restoring negotiations in the Normandy format to ensure "moving forward the implementation of the Minsk agreements." Poroshenko recalled that June 6 marks five years from the date of the first meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (Ukraine, France, Germany, Russia).