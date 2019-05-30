On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has included on the June 4 agenda a constitutional request from 62 deputies on compliance with the Basic Law of the presidential decree on the early termination of powers of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the appointment of early elections.

According to the agenda of the meetings of the Constitutional Court, at 10:00 on Tuesday, June 4, the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court will begin considering the issue of determining the form of constitutional proceedings in the case on the constitutional motion of 62 deputies regarding the compliance with the Basic Law of the presidential decree on the early termination of powers of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the appointment of early elections."