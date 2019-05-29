Tymoshenko insists on Rada making decision on tariff reduction

Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivschyna party faction, has said that the Verkhovna Rada should ensure the reduction of tariffs in the last two months of its work.

According to the press service of the party, Tymoshenko, speaking at the conciliation board of the heads of factions and committees of the parliament, noted that not only the president, but also the Verkhovna Rada has the authority to stop unreasonable tariff increases.

"We need to adopt a law according to which all Ukrainian gas is for Ukrainians. Secondly, it is necessary to establish a profitability of no more than 30% when selling natural gas," she said.

Tymoshenko also believes that the Rada should adopt a decree so "that Naftogaz could buy European gas not through intermediaries, laundering half the cost of gas to offshore accounts."

"Naftogaz should buy gas in the European market, without intermediaries," she said.

Tymoshenko also believes that the powers of the parliament were terminated by the new president legally.