Supreme Court rejects claim by religious organizations on voiding Rada resolution on tomos

Ukraine's Supreme Court has closed the proceedings on the claim of religious organizations to repeal the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of April 19, 2018 "On the support of the appeal of the President of Ukraine to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew about the provision of tomos about autocephaly of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine."

"On April 25, 2019, the Supreme Court considered the case and concluded that it does not have any evidence of administrative jurisdiction," the court said on Facebook on Thursday.

Only the operative part of the ruling has been announced. The full text is expected in five days.