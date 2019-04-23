SBI will take up the prosecutors investigating the case Kaletnik

The Kyiv's Pechersky district court ordered the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to open criminal proceedings against non-compliance with court decisions and illegal criminal prosecution of Igor Kaletnik by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. Prosecutors are investigating his participation in the so-called "dictatorial laws" by deputies.

On April 2, 2019, the Kyiv's Pechersky district court ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to begin criminal proceedings against prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office due to their unlawful criminal prosecution of the former first deputy speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Igor Kaletnik.

This was stated by his lawyer Irina Zalyubovskaya on her Facebook page.

She also issued a ruling dated April 2, 2019, with which the court granted her complaint and ordered the SBI to enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations on the application of a number of crimes by the prosecutors. Namely: the illegal prosecution of Igor Kaletnik, abuse of authority, failure to comply with court decisions.

This is about the decision of the Kyiv's Pechersky district court of November 27, 2018, by which the Prosecutor General's Office was obliged to close the criminal proceedings for Igor Kaletnik in adopting the so-called “laws of January 16” for a month due to the fact, that he did not show signs of crime and groundlessness unfounded suspicion.

This court decision today is not being carried out by the prosecutors.

“In general, for the period 2015-2019, the courts made about 10 decisions on the specified criminal proceedings. The judges established the groundlessness of the suspicions put forward by Kaletnik, the unlawfulness of putting him on the wanted list, intentionally delaying the investigation and the obligation to close the said criminal proceedings”, the lawyer Zalyubovskaya said in a note.

“April 28, 2019 marks exactly five years, as the Prosecutor General's Office is trying to imitate carrying out some kind of preliminary investigation, and in fact all this time it does nothing but political persecution, using the resources of law enforcement agencies, while depriving Igor Kaletnik of the rights and freedoms, guaranteed to him by the Constitution”, she said.

As reported, Igor Kaletnik resigned from his post as first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada in February 2014. Since then, the Prosecutor General’s Office has been prosecuting him for the adoption by Parliament of the laws of "January 16".