Facts

12:00 22.04.2019

Glovo plans to open cook-room in Kyiv in Aug 2019

2 min read

The Glovo international service plans to open a cook-room in Kyiv in August 2019, Glovo Senior Manager in Ukraine Dmytro Rasnovsky has said.

"Today, restaurants in the center of Kyiv are not coping with orders. We need kitchens from which restaurants could take orders. Glovo has such a project, the Glovo cook-room, when we find a room, lease it and prepare it. Then we offer that they be occupied by certain partners, which, for example, have exclusive contracts or good accessibly. I admit that in August we will open the first cook-room and put three or four non-competing partners there," he told Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the Sup Day Forum 2019.

In this case, Glovo considers different locations.

"On the one hand, we see a need for the center of Kyiv, on the other - in Troyeschyna district, where there are few places [restaurants] from where you can order food. We will carry out the analysis and make a decision," Rasnovsky said.

In this case, according to him, restaurants often do not cope with the number of online orders. This trend is becoming a "bottleneck" in the food delivery market.

"Kitchens are not ready for such a number of orders, they do not have the capacity to provide such a flow. Restaurants were planned for a certain number of orders, and Internet delivery expands the demand for their services. Startups that provide infrastructure for so-called dark kitchens appear in the world," Rasnovsky said.

According to him, cook-rooms are a profitable option of "expansion" for those areas of Kyiv, where it is unprofitable to open a restaurant.

"And the ability to open a cook-room under a familiar brand changes everything," the manager of Glovo said.

Tags: #glovo #delivery
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:07 05.02.2019
Food delivery service UberEats launched in Kyiv in test mode

Food delivery service UberEats launched in Kyiv in test mode

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov

Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed

Head of Lviv regional administration Syniutka announces his resignation

Zelensky leading with 73.17%, followed by Poroshenko with 24.5% – 95.06% of protocols processed

'Lifting of freeze of some Yanukovych accounts' not related to funds subject to criminal proceedings – court

LATEST

PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov

Ukrainian police receive over 40 false bomb threats on day of second round of election

Zelensky leads with 73.21%, for Poroshenko – 24.46% - CEC with 99% of electronic protocols processed

Georgian president congratulates Ukraine on free election, hopes to bolster cooperation

Two claims filed to court could lock holding of competition to select head of State Tax Service – Finance ministry

Junker, Tusk write congratulatory letter to Zelensky: EU will continue supporting Ukraine

Merkel invites Zelensky to Berlin

One KIA, one WIA in hostilities in JFO zone on Monday – Defense ministry

ONE KIA, ONE WIA IN HOSTILITIES IN JFO ZONE ON MONDAY – DEFENSE MINISTRY

CEC receives first paper protocol on results of second round of presidential elections

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD